Wicked Kitchen Buffalo Cauliflower & Dirty Rice 384G

- Energy1990kJ 476kcal24%
- Fat23.3g33%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars13.5g15%
- Salt3.1g52%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Dressed cauliflower with sweetcorn crush, cooked brown rice, kale, black turtle beans, red pepper, spring onion and pickled sliced onion served with a seasoned dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Chargrilled spiced cauliflower with rice, crushed corn, pickled red onion, kale and a ranch style dressing
- Pack size: 384G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (26%), Cauliflower (16%), Cooked Brown Rice [Brown Rice, Water], Kale (8%), Ranch Style Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Aquafaba, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Roast Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Mustard Seed, White Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Citric Acid], Black Turtle Beans, Grilled Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Red Onion, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Carrot, Sugar, Lime Zest, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Dried Onion, Chive, Brown Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Roast Cumin, Jalapeño Chilli, Chipotle Chilli, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Ground Turmeric, Celery Seed, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Flavouring, Beetroot Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Tomato Paste.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Peel back film, remove dressing pot and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drizzle with dressing and serve.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
384g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (384g)
|Energy
|518kJ / 124kcal
|1990kJ / 476kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|23.3g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|49.3g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|13.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|8.7g
|Protein
|3.4g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|3.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
