We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Buffalo Cauliflower & Dirty Rice 384G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Buffalo Cauliflower & Dirty Rice 384G
£ 3.50
£9.12/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1990kJ 476kcal
    24%
  • Fat23.3g
    33%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt3.1g
    52%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Dressed cauliflower with sweetcorn crush, cooked brown rice, kale, black turtle beans, red pepper, spring onion and pickled sliced onion served with a seasoned dressing.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Chargrilled spiced cauliflower with rice, crushed corn, pickled red onion, kale and a ranch style dressing
  • Pack size: 384G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (26%), Cauliflower (16%), Cooked Brown Rice [Brown Rice, Water], Kale (8%), Ranch Style Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Aquafaba, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Roast Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Mustard Seed, White Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Citric Acid], Black Turtle Beans, Grilled Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Red Onion, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Carrot, Sugar, Lime Zest, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Dried Onion, Chive, Brown Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Roast Cumin, Jalapeño Chilli, Chipotle Chilli, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Ground Turmeric, Celery Seed, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Flavouring, Beetroot Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Tomato Paste.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Peel back film, remove dressing pot and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drizzle with dressing and serve.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

384g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (384g)
Energy518kJ / 124kcal1990kJ / 476kcal
Fat6.1g23.3g
Saturates0.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate12.8g49.3g
Sugars3.5g13.5g
Fibre2.3g8.7g
Protein3.4g12.9g
Salt0.8g3.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here