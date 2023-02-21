Grolsch Premium Pilsner Beer 450Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- 1.4 UK Unit per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 450ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hop
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Grolsche Bierbrouwerij,
- Brouwerslaan 1,
- 7548 XA Enschede,
- The Netherlands.
Importer address
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Griffin Brewery,
- Chiswick,
- Lane South,
- London,
- W4 2QB,
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Griffin Brewery,
- Chiswick,
- Lane South,
- London,
- W4 2QB,
- UK.
- UK Consumer Helpline +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- www.grolsch.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
450ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|152kJ/36kcal
