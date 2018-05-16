We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squeaky Bean Vegan Spicy Sriracha Chicken Style Bites 144g

Squeaky Bean Vegan Spicy Sriracha Chicken Style Bites 144g
£ 2.50
£1.74/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned wheat and pea protein with a sriracha mayo sauce filling, coated in flaked crumbs.
  • Ready-to-Eat or Heat in 8 Mins
  • Tuck Into Tasty
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 144G

Information

Ingredients

Vegan Chicken Style Pieces (47%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Potato Protein, Pea Protein Isolate, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Agar, Dextrose, Salt), Sriracha Paste (17%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mirin, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pea Protein, Garlic Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Habanero Chilli, Mustard Flour, Citrus Fibre, Cayenne Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Water, Maize, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Polyphosphates, Salt, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Cider Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Pea Protein, Thickener: Pectin, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sage, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Puree, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination but this product is not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. This product is previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat to 200°C. Remove packaging, cook on baking tray for 6-8 mins. Do not re-heat.

Produce of

Packed in the United Kingdom

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.



  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy968 kJ / 231 kcal
Fat10.5g
of which saturates1.0g
Carbohydrates20.2g
of which sugars3.4g
Fibre2.5g
Protein13.0g
Salt1.85g

