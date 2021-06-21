We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kp Krunch Mix Sour Cream & Chive Flavour 105G

4.7(47)Write a review
Kp Krunch Mix Sour Cream & Chive Flavour 105G
£ 2.50
£23.81/kg
Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy710kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2366kJ

Product Description

  • A Mix of Roasted Peanuts (37%), Maize Snacks (28%) & Crunchy Coated Peanuts (27%) with a Sour Cream & Chive Flavour Seasoning.
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Go nuts for our new Krunch Mix
  • We've mixed together peanuts with crunchy corn snacks and coated peanuts, using flavours that pack a punch to create a snack like no other.
  • KPow!
  • Why not try our Texas BBQ flavour?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Percentages shown as mixed, may differ slightly in individual bags due to packing process.
  • Terracycle
  • Please dispose of this pack responsibly.
  • Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Roasted Peanuts, Corn Snacks & Coated Peanuts
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Maize, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Sour Cream & Chive Flavour [Salt, Sugar, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Yoghurt (Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Tomato, Natural Flavouring, Dried Crème Fraîche (contains Milk Protein, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Butter (Milk), Natural Flavourings), Acids: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate; Dried Parsley, Thickener: Gum Arabic, Colour: Paprika Extract], Icing Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dried Garlic, Colour: Curcumin, Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days. For Best Before date, see base of pack.

Number of uses

3 - 4 servings per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy2366kJ710kJ
-565kcal170kcal
Fat38g11g
of which Saturates5.6g1.7g
Carbohydrate36g11g
of which Sugars6.0g1.8g
Fibre7.1g2.1g
Protein16g4.8g
Salt1.4g0.42g
3 - 4 servings per pack--

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Kp krunch mix sour cream & chive

3 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

These kp krunch mix dour cream and chive flavour was not for me , other family members enjoyed them.

Scrumptuous

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

I had a pack of these while watching a match on TV. They are delicious and a nice alternative to plain peanuts. The mixed in corn snacks add a nice variation in texture and the sour cream and chives flavour is really tasty.

Nice little snack

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

Sat and had these with a few beers, they were really tasty! There's a good mix of nuts in the bag and the works really well, I don't usually eat many nuts but I actually finished the full bag in one go! Looking forward to trying the other flavours when I see them next

Lush

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

I did not expect these to be so the nuts coverd in the crunchy coating was the best the hoops were a little hard to chew but over all realy nice

Yum

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

Oh my goodness these were good but just a touch too moreish - bag gone in one sitting! Sour cream and chive taste was good without being too overpowering and was good getting the different textures with the nuts and corn.

Good product

4 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

These nuts are really tasty and flavorful. I didn't know what to expect when I got them but I definitely like them. I will be buying this product again and will definitely be recommending them to family and friends.

Great flavour. Lovely crunch

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

Loved the flavor of these. Especially love the crispy coated peanuts. Did not enjoy the corn bits as much (personal preference) so they ended up at the end of the bag. Bag was big enough for a few servings so last me a few days. Great for when feeling peckish but not time for a meal yet!

Yummy and moreish!

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

A nice twist on classic peanuts. Really enjoyed the mix of crunchy pieces in this snack. Well flavoured with sour cream and chive which is just right and not too strong. The only downside is my family and I got through these very quickly! Will be buying more and hiding them just for me.

The best snack ever!

5 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

I cannot recommend these enough! So full of flavour added to the amazing crunch makes these one of the best snacks I've ever tried. In fact I actually took them to the pub in my bag and everyone dug in and said how amazing they were!

Good flavour

4 stars

Review from KP Snacks UK

Good amount of flavour and mix inside the bag. Tasty as a quick snack. Just the right balance of cheese and chive flavour but would liked the variety of nuts in the bag to be a little more evenly spread

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

