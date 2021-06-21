Kp Krunch Mix Sour Cream & Chive Flavour 105G

Kp krunch mix sour cream & chive
These kp krunch mix dour cream and chive flavour was not for me , other family members enjoyed them.
Scrumptuous
I had a pack of these while watching a match on TV. They are delicious and a nice alternative to plain peanuts. The mixed in corn snacks add a nice variation in texture and the sour cream and chives flavour is really tasty.
Nice little snack
Sat and had these with a few beers, they were really tasty! There's a good mix of nuts in the bag and the works really well, I don't usually eat many nuts but I actually finished the full bag in one go! Looking forward to trying the other flavours when I see them next
Lush
I did not expect these to be so the nuts coverd in the crunchy coating was the best the hoops were a little hard to chew but over all realy nice
Yum
Oh my goodness these were good but just a touch too moreish - bag gone in one sitting! Sour cream and chive taste was good without being too overpowering and was good getting the different textures with the nuts and corn.
Good product
These nuts are really tasty and flavorful. I didn't know what to expect when I got them but I definitely like them. I will be buying this product again and will definitely be recommending them to family and friends.
Great flavour. Lovely crunch
Loved the flavor of these. Especially love the crispy coated peanuts. Did not enjoy the corn bits as much (personal preference) so they ended up at the end of the bag. Bag was big enough for a few servings so last me a few days. Great for when feeling peckish but not time for a meal yet!
Yummy and moreish!
A nice twist on classic peanuts. Really enjoyed the mix of crunchy pieces in this snack. Well flavoured with sour cream and chive which is just right and not too strong. The only downside is my family and I got through these very quickly! Will be buying more and hiding them just for me.
The best snack ever!
I cannot recommend these enough! So full of flavour added to the amazing crunch makes these one of the best snacks I've ever tried. In fact I actually took them to the pub in my bag and everyone dug in and said how amazing they were!
Good flavour
Good amount of flavour and mix inside the bag. Tasty as a quick snack. Just the right balance of cheese and chive flavour but would liked the variety of nuts in the bag to be a little more evenly spread