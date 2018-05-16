Tesco Beautifully Balanced King Prawn & Cherry Tomato Spaghetti 380g

- Energy1604kJ 381kcal19%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars14.1g16%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ / 100kcal
Product Description
- Wholewheat spaghetti pasta with a lightly spiced tomato dressing topped with roasted vegetables, cherry tomatoes, king prawns and spinach.
- As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as a microwave meal for your convenience.
- Wholewheat spaghetti in a rich sundried tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, mixed peppers and spinach.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
IINGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Yellow Pepper (10%), Red Pepper (10%), Tomato, Cherry Tomato (10%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Water, Garlic Purée, SunBlush® Red Pepper Tapenade [Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Rosemary, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 2 minutes.
Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
800W 2 minutes / 900W 1 minute 30 seconds.
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|422kJ / 100kcal
|1604kJ / 381kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|56.6g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|14.1g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|11.4g
|Protein
|4.6g
|17.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021