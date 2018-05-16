Hearty Food Company Lasagne Lasagne 450G

- Energy2601kJ 620kcal31%
- Fat25.2g36%
- Saturates11.7g59%
- Sugars11.3g13%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Layers of egg pasta with a beef and tomato sauce topped with béchamel sauce and mature Cheddar cheese
- Our Hearty Food Co Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
- Rich and tasty beef lasagne topped with cheesy melted Cheddar. Smiles all round.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Beef (19%), Water, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Garlic Purée, Red Wine, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 5 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W / 900W 13 mins / 11 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (450g)
|Energy
|578kJ / 138kcal
|2601kJ / 620kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|25.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|11.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|61.7g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|5.9g
|Protein
|7.5g
|33.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.