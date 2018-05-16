We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Company Lasagne Lasagne 450G

Hearty Food Company Lasagne Lasagne 450G
£ 1.89
£4.20/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2601kJ 620kcal
    31%
  • Fat25.2g
    36%
  • Saturates11.7g
    59%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of egg pasta with a beef and tomato sauce topped with béchamel sauce and mature Cheddar cheese
  • Our Hearty Food Co Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Rich and tasty beef lasagne topped with cheesy melted Cheddar. Smiles all round.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Beef (19%), Water, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Garlic Purée, Red Wine, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 5 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 13 mins / 11 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy578kJ / 138kcal2601kJ / 620kcal
Fat5.6g25.2g
Saturates2.6g11.7g
Carbohydrate13.7g61.7g
Sugars2.5g11.3g
Fibre1.3g5.9g
Protein7.5g33.8g
Salt0.5g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
