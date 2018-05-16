We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Smoked Salmon In Lemon Sauce 375G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Beautifully Balanced Smoked Salmon In Lemon Sauce 375G
£ 3.50
£9.34/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1324kJ 317kcal
    16%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 353kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked salmon, sweet potato, butter beans and broccoli, in a creamy lemon sauce with kale.
  • Hot smoked salmon and broccoli with butter beans, sweet potato, kale and a creamy lemon sauce.
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Water, Butter Beans (16%), Broccoli (16%), Hot Smoked Salmon (9%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Leek, Kale, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Dill, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Flavouring, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Cook on full power.
Stand for 1 minute before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (375g)
Energy353kJ / 85kcal1324kJ / 317kcal
Fat4.3g16.3g
Saturates1.4g5.4g
Carbohydrate6.2g23.1g
Sugars1.9g7.1g
Fibre2.3g8.6g
Protein4.1g15.3g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here