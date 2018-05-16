Tesco Beautifully Balanced Smoked Salmon In Lemon Sauce 375G

- Energy1324kJ 317kcal16%
Product Description
- Hot smoked salmon, sweet potato, butter beans and broccoli, in a creamy lemon sauce with kale.
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Water, Butter Beans (16%), Broccoli (16%), Hot Smoked Salmon (9%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Leek, Kale, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Dill, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Flavouring, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Cook on full power.
Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
375g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (375g)
|Energy
|353kJ / 85kcal
|1324kJ / 317kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|23.1g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|8.6g
|Protein
|4.1g
|15.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
