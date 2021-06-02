Tesco Finest Creamy Chicken & Chorizo Wood Fired Pizza 412g
- Energy2395kJ 571kcal29%
- Fat23.4g33%
- Saturates7.9g40%
- Sugars5.6g6%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- A wood fired pizza base topped with a white sauce with smoked paprika, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, herb coated chicken, chorizo pork sausage and red pepper.
- Our experts create our base using 00 Flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We combine a rich creamy béchamel sauce with smoky paprika and nutty Regato cheese for added flavour. Then it's topped with succulent basil, parsley and garlic marinated chicken. Chargrilled sweet red peppers and smoky chorizo add the finishing touch.
- Hand stretched wood fired pizza with a smoky, creamy white sauce, basil and garlic marinated chicken, chargrilled sweet red pepper and smoky chorizo
- Pack size: 412G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Chicken (9%), Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Chorizo (4%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Red Pepper, Whipping Cream (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Deactivated Yeast, Black Pepper, Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Basil, White Pepper, Wheat Gluten.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 11 mins Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18 mins Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and Dutch, German and Spanish pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
412g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (209g)
|Energy
|1146kJ / 273kcal
|2395kJ / 571kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|23.4g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|29.0g
|60.6g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|13.1g
|27.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
