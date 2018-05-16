Tesco Beautifully Balanced Fragrant Cauliflower & Chickpea Noodle Bowl 380g

- Energy1454kJ 347kcal17%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ / 91kcal
Product Description
- Rice noodles with spicy coconut sauce topped with cauliflower, chickpeas and vegetables.
- As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as a microwave meal for your convenience.
- Flat rice noodles in a fragrant coconut sauce with lime leaf and lemongrass, topped with mixed veg.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles (22%) [Rice Flour, Water], Water, Cauliflower (12%), Carrot, Coconut Milk (6%), Chickpeas (5%), Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Onion, Garlic Purée, Lemongrass, Savoy Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Cornflour, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Molasses, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Lime Leaf, Galangal, Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Demerara Sugar, Coriander, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Red Chilli, Salt, Turmeric, Thai Basil, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lime Juice, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Rice, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Soya Bean, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins /900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 2 minutes.
Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
800W 2 minutes / 900W 1 minute 30 seconds.
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|383kJ / 91kcal
|1454kJ / 347kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|47.5g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|14.4g
|Protein
|3.0g
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
