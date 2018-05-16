Higgidy Vegan Spring Garden Vegetable Pie 250g

Product Description
- Spring Garden Vegetable Pie
- Vegan shortcrust pastry with broccoli, broad beans, kale and courgettes cooked in a creamy pea purée and oat milk sauce, hand-topped with roasted cherry tomatoes and a ciabatta & pumpkin seed crumb.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- This pack is 100% recyclable
- Window - Rip off and recycle with your plastic bags at the supermarket
- Box - Responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled
- Tray - Paper or 100% recycled plastic, widely recycled
- We're working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- With roasted cherry tomatoes
- All ingredients are suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Shortcrust Pastry (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides, Salt), Water, Flavouring, Colour: Carotenes, Sugar), Oat Milk (Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator: Dipotassium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)), Broccoli (10%), Onion, Water, Pea Purée (8%), White Wine, Roasted Tomato (Cherry Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Broad Beans (5%), Courgette (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Curly Kale (2%), Basil, Cornflour, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Mint, Vegetable Stock Powder, Salt, Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- However, this product is made on a site that also handles Soya, Milk, Egg, Mustard and Fish so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. To enjoy this pie at its best we do not recommend freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: How to Heat
This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd.,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|920kJ/220kcal
|2301kJ/550kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|32.7g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|53.4g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|5.8g
|Protein
|4.2g
|10.5g
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.79g
