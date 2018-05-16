Tesco Fire Pit Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steak

- Energy876kJ 210kcal11%
- Fat13.4g19%
- Saturates5.6g28%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 277kcal
Product Description
- British boneless pork loin steaks with added water and a maple flavoured barbecue coating.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (84%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Smoked Salt, Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg, Maple Syrup, Turmeric Extract.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (76g**)
|Energy
|1152kJ / 277kcal
|876kJ / 210kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|23.4g
|17.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 600g typically weighs 456g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021