Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Bowl 230G
- Energy642kJ 153kcal8%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars8.8g10%
- Salt0.9g15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 279kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- A mix of cooked vermicelli noodles, vegetables and lettuce leaves, edamame soya beans and mango, with king prawns and a pot of coconut and lime dressing.
- SWEET & SPICY SALAD BOWL with Coconut and Lime Dressing
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vermicelli Noodles [Water, Rice Noodles, Rapeseed Oil], Carrot, Pink Cabbage, King Prawn (Crustacean) (10%), Red Pepper, Spinach, Coconut and Lime Dressing [Water, Sugar, Coconut Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Salt, Lime Leaves, Thickener (Pectin), Concentrated Lime Juice, Citrus Fibre, Turmeric, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Brown Mustard Seed], Edamame Soya Beans, Mango (6%), White Cabbage, Apollo Lettuce, Spring Onion, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
230g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (230g)
|Energy
|279kJ / 67kcal
|642kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|4.8g
|Protein
|4.3g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
