Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Bowl 230G

£ 3.00
£1.31/100g
Clubcard Price
Each pack
  • Energy642kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 279kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cooked vermicelli noodles, vegetables and lettuce leaves, edamame soya beans and mango, with king prawns and a pot of coconut and lime dressing.
  • SWEET & SPICY SALAD BOWL with Coconut and Lime Dressing
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vermicelli Noodles [Water, Rice Noodles, Rapeseed Oil], Carrot, Pink Cabbage, King Prawn (Crustacean) (10%), Red Pepper, Spinach, Coconut and Lime Dressing [Water, Sugar, Coconut Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Salt, Lime Leaves, Thickener (Pectin), Concentrated Lime Juice, Citrus Fibre, Turmeric, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Brown Mustard Seed], Edamame Soya Beans, Mango (6%), White Cabbage, Apollo Lettuce, Spring Onion, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (230g)
Energy279kJ / 67kcal642kJ / 153kcal
Fat2.2g5.1g
Saturates0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate6.3g14.6g
Sugars3.8g8.8g
Fibre2.1g4.8g
Protein4.3g9.9g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

