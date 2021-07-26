Tesco Beautifully Balanced Spiced Butternut & Mixed Grains 215G
Product Description
- A mix of cooked grains and quinoa, with roasted butternut squash, cucumber, baby leaves, tomato, cannellini beans and a pot of pomegranate and Ras el Hanout dressing.
- Bulgur wheat and red quinoa with roasted butternut, baby kale and pomegranate and Ras el Hanout dressing. Enjoy hot or cold.
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Grain and Quinoa Mix (41%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat, Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina), Quinoa], Pomegranate and Ras el Hanout Dressing (13%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Paprika, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Cardamom, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper, Fennel, Ground Pimento], Butternut Squash (13%), Cucumber, Tomato, Cannellini Beans, Lemon Juice, Red Onion, Rocket, Corn Salad, Baby Green Kale, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. For best results, eat cold.
800W 1 min 30 secs / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Peel back film halfway, add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Re-cover the salad with the film.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W), remove and stir well.
Replace the film and heat on full power for a further 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
When removing film after heating, do so with caution as hot steam may escape.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Net Contents
215g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (215g)
|Energy
|347kJ / 82kcal
|747kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|30.5g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|6.2g
|Protein
|2.7g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
