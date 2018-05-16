The City Kitchen Butter Chicken and Gunpowder Potatoes 380g
- Energy2649kJ 636kcal32%
- Fat38.6g55%
- Saturates12.7g64%
- Sugars15.3g17%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 697kJ / 167kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and butter sauce with potatoes, chickpeas and onion.
- Creamy. Diced chicken in a mild curry sauce with roasted potato and chickpeas gently spiced with mustard seeds, tamarind and warming turmeric.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Chicken Breast (13%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Chickpeas, Onion, Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Honey, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Mustard Seed, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Ground Bay Leaf, Basil, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up: Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|697kJ / 167kcal
|2649kJ / 636kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|38.6g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|12.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|43.0g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|15.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|7.3g
|Protein
|6.7g
|25.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
