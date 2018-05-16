We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The City Kitchen Sweet Potato Laska 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The City Kitchen Sweet Potato Laska 380G
£ 3.50
£9.22/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1581kJ 376kcal
    19%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars14.0g
    16%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice noodles with sweet potato, bean sprouts, red pepper, babycorn and spring greens in a coconut, ginger and chilli sauce.
  • Veggie Roast sweet potato, spring greens and babycorn with vermicelli rice noodles in a rich laksa sauce made with lemongrass, chilli and coriander
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vermicelli Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Sweet Potato (17%), Water, Coconut, Bean Sprouts, Red Pepper, Babycorn, Spring Greens, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Red Chilli Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Lime Leaf, Coriander, Leek, Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Mint, Carrot, Cinnamon Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt, Star Anise, Tomato Purée, Parsley, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heating up:
Pierce film lid several times.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (356g**)
Energy444kJ / 106kcal1581kJ / 376kcal
Fat3.8g13.4g
Saturates2.1g7.3g
Carbohydrate15.6g55.4g
Sugars3.9g14.0g
Fibre1.2g4.4g
Protein1.8g6.3g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here