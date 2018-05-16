The City Kitchen Sweet Potato Laska 380G

- Energy1581kJ 376kcal19%
- Fat13.4g19%
- Saturates7.3g37%
- Sugars14.0g16%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 106kcal
Product Description
- Cooked rice noodles with sweet potato, bean sprouts, red pepper, babycorn and spring greens in a coconut, ginger and chilli sauce.
- Veggie Roast sweet potato, spring greens and babycorn with vermicelli rice noodles in a rich laksa sauce made with lemongrass, chilli and coriander
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vermicelli Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Sweet Potato (17%), Water, Coconut, Bean Sprouts, Red Pepper, Babycorn, Spring Greens, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Red Chilli Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Lime Leaf, Coriander, Leek, Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Mint, Carrot, Cinnamon Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt, Star Anise, Tomato Purée, Parsley, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating up:
Pierce film lid several times.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (356g**)
|Energy
|444kJ / 106kcal
|1581kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|55.4g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|14.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.4g
|Protein
|1.8g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.
|-
|-
