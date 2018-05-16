Wicked Kitchen Seriously Sriracha Tofu & Rice 400G
- Energy2455kJ 582kcal29%
- Fat10.1g14%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars20.5g23%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 651kJ / 154kcal
Product Description
- Diced tofu in a spicy garlic and chilli sauce, served with a vegetable, bean and lentil rice.
- Some like it hot Diced tofu in a fiery chilli sauce with a vegetable, bean and lentil rice
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vegetable, Bean and Lentil Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Red Pepper, Dark Speckled Lentils, Spinach, Soya Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Fennel Seed, Yeast Extract, Salt, Mustard Seed, Cumin Seed], Tofu (15%) [Water, Soya Bean, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Red Pepper, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Red Chilli Pur??e, Cornflour, Habanero Red Chilli, Salt, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200??C/180??C/Gas 6 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 7 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (377g**)
|Energy
|651kJ / 154kcal
|2455kJ / 582kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|94.6g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|20.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|9.3g
|Protein
|6.2g
|23.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 377g.
|When microwaved according to instructions.
