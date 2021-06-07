Pizza Express 2 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Tarts 148g
- Energy1480kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat19.5g28%
- Saturates11.1g56%
- Sugars24.3g27%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2001kJ
Product Description
- 2 Butter enriched pastry cases, filled with salted caramel sauce, topped with chocolate ganache and gold cocoa dusting.
- Butter enriched pastry with a rich salted caramel sauce, topped with chocolate ganache and gold sparkle
- Ideal for sharing
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 148G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Belgian Milk Chocolate (17%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Salted Caramel Sauce (12%) (Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Water, Salt, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Milk Sugar
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on these tarts so we can make them the best they can be.
- You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.
- EU Registered Address:
Net Contents
2 x 74g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Tart
|Energy
|2001kJ
|1480kJ
|-
|479kcal
|354kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|19.5g
|Saturates
|15.1g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrates
|53.7g
|39.7g
|Sugars
|32.8g
|24.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.9g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
