Kellogg's Rice Krispies Salted Caramel Pretzel 4X34

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Salted Caramel Pretzel 4X34

£2.00
£14.71/kg

Product Description

  • Salted Caramel Flavoured Rice Cereal Bar With Pretzel Pieces.
  • American Style
  • Suitable for: Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136G

Information

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (36%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Pretzel Pieces (7%) (Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Acidity Regulator {E524}), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Gluten from other Cereals, Contains Barley, Milk, Soy, Wheat For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g%RI*/34 g%RI*
Energy (kJ)1661 kJ20 %565 kJ7 %
Energy 392 kcal20 %133 kcal7 %
Fat 5.1 g7 %1.7 g2 %
of which saturates 2.4 g12 %0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrate 81 g31 %28 g11 %
of which sugars 37 g41 %13 g14 %
Fibre 0.6 g00.2 g0
Protein 5.3 g11 %1.8 g4 %
Salt 1.0 g17 %0.34 g6 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
107 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Really nice

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

They tasted really nice, soft and bursted with flavours! I love salted caramel and they honestly tasted amazing, the value for money is good and will continue to buy them. They are the perfect size for a squares bar

Tasty treat for all the family

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Really surprised how tasty these were they didn't last long in our house and were all eaten very fast. I would definitely buy these again and I think this is my new favourite flavour. That said I am a bit fan of salted caramel

Okay

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I was gifted these as as a sampler as they are new to the market and I was a little disappointed. I am normally a lover of squares bars and have been known to live of them, however I have been let down with these new flavours.. they don't really taste of anything definitely not what is advertised.. stick to the basics!!

Amazing

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I was very very impressed with these. The salted caramel flavouring was just divine. They tasted exactly as I expected they would and I am very impressed, I will definitely be buying these again. Delicious

Great

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

These are so handy to carry in my little boys bag when we are going out anywhere. They are reasonably priced too which is a bonus with how much my son eats haha. I tried a little bit of one and they tasted ok

Nice snack

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

These breakfast bars are enjoyable! They are individually wrapped so ideal for taking to work or for lunchboxes. They didn't taste very caramel flavoured but they were still enjoyable. I would buy again

Sickly

3 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Very sticky not great for lunchboxes.Were so sweet as well.Too sweet as a breakfast type bar.Really messy and got stuck in my daughters hair , on her hands and clothes too- will not be buying these again unfortunately..

Yummy bars

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I like these rice Krispies bars. They're salted caramel flavour so they are quite sweet, but also very tasty! They're a reasonable size too so they make a decent breakfast on the go, or mid day snack.

Nice

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

. I love sweet and sour snacks, so this is good in that part. I did have quite a lot of saltiness on mine, maybe I was just lucky but it is the saltiness that makes it different but definitely more is better. I would buy again, as it's quite a good price and so handy for an 'on the run' breakfast snack to keep in the cupboard. Taken a star off for all the packaging.

Sweet and sticky

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I'll be honest and say that these didn't live up to my hopes for them. They were sticky and sweet but I felt the caramel almost had a burnt taste too it. My kids didn't like then at all. I really was a lite disappointed sadly

