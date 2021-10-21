Kellogg's Rice Krispies Salted Caramel Pretzel 4X34

Really nice
They tasted really nice, soft and bursted with flavours! I love salted caramel and they honestly tasted amazing, the value for money is good and will continue to buy them. They are the perfect size for a squares bar
Tasty treat for all the family
Really surprised how tasty these were they didn't last long in our house and were all eaten very fast. I would definitely buy these again and I think this is my new favourite flavour. That said I am a bit fan of salted caramel
Okay
I was gifted these as as a sampler as they are new to the market and I was a little disappointed. I am normally a lover of squares bars and have been known to live of them, however I have been let down with these new flavours.. they don't really taste of anything definitely not what is advertised.. stick to the basics!!
Amazing
I was very very impressed with these. The salted caramel flavouring was just divine. They tasted exactly as I expected they would and I am very impressed, I will definitely be buying these again. Delicious
Great
These are so handy to carry in my little boys bag when we are going out anywhere. They are reasonably priced too which is a bonus with how much my son eats haha. I tried a little bit of one and they tasted ok
Nice snack
These breakfast bars are enjoyable! They are individually wrapped so ideal for taking to work or for lunchboxes. They didn't taste very caramel flavoured but they were still enjoyable. I would buy again
Sickly
Very sticky not great for lunchboxes.Were so sweet as well.Too sweet as a breakfast type bar.Really messy and got stuck in my daughters hair , on her hands and clothes too- will not be buying these again unfortunately..
Yummy bars
I like these rice Krispies bars. They're salted caramel flavour so they are quite sweet, but also very tasty! They're a reasonable size too so they make a decent breakfast on the go, or mid day snack.
Nice
. I love sweet and sour snacks, so this is good in that part. I did have quite a lot of saltiness on mine, maybe I was just lucky but it is the saltiness that makes it different but definitely more is better. I would buy again, as it's quite a good price and so handy for an 'on the run' breakfast snack to keep in the cupboard. Taken a star off for all the packaging.
Sweet and sticky
I'll be honest and say that these didn't live up to my hopes for them. They were sticky and sweet but I felt the caramel almost had a burnt taste too it. My kids didn't like then at all. I really was a lite disappointed sadly