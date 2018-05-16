We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Crispy Smoked BBQ Bites 225g

The Tofoo Co. Crispy Smoked BBQ Bites 225g
£ 2.50
£11.12/kg
Each 1/2 pack (as sold) provides:
  • Energy1123kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.05g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ

Product Description

  • THE TOFOO CO. CRISPY SMOKED BBQ BITES 225G
  • If you want that full BBQ experience, eat in the rain, make a pasta salad nobody eats and blow smoke in your own eyes. If you just want that full BBQ taste, enjoy these super crispy Smoked BBQ Bites with chips and a tangy slaw or in wrap with salad.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - UK/Non UK Agriculture
  • Sleeve & Tray - widely recycled
  • Film - not currently recycled
  • This sleeve is made from recycled card using 90% recycled materials.
  • Organic
  • Tofu with Taste
  • Handmade smoked tofu bites in a brilliantly BBQ crispy crumb
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Smoked Tofu* (66%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari, Sea Salt), BBQ Breadcrumb* (Breadcrumb* (Wheat Flour*, (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast*), Smoked Paprika*, Onion Powder*, Ground Black Pepper*, Garlic Powder*, Sea Salt, Sugar*, Cracked Black Pepper*, Ground Caraway Seeds*, Hickory Smoked Sunflower Oil*), Water, Rapeseed Oil*, Wheat Flour* (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pea Protein Powder*, BBQ Seasoning* (Smoked Paprika*, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder*, Sugar*, Ground Black Pepper*, Onion Powder*, Cracked Black Pepper*, Ground Caraway Seeds*, Hickory Smoked Sunflower Oil*), *Denotes organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container and refrigerate, consume within 24hrs. Once cooked, do not reheat. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by see top of film

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 18-20 Minutes
Preheat oven to 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6.
Remove all packaging and place Bites on a baking tray. Place in centre of oven. Bake for 18-20 mins, turning halfway, until crispy and piping hot.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.
  • The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Mercer Street Lower,

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per 1/2 Pack
Energy998kJ1123kJ
-238kcal268kcal
Fat11.0g12.4g
- of which saturates1.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate19.8g22.2g
- of which sugars3.5g3.9g
Fibre1.9g2.1g
Protein14.1g15.9g
Salt0.93g1.05g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

