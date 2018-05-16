- Energy1123kJ 268kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ
Product Description
- THE TOFOO CO. CRISPY SMOKED BBQ BITES 225G
- If you want that full BBQ experience, eat in the rain, make a pasta salad nobody eats and blow smoke in your own eyes. If you just want that full BBQ taste, enjoy these super crispy Smoked BBQ Bites with chips and a tangy slaw or in wrap with salad.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
- Soil Association Organic - UK/Non UK Agriculture
- Sleeve & Tray - widely recycled
- Film - not currently recycled
- This sleeve is made from recycled card using 90% recycled materials.
- Organic
- Tofu with Taste
- Handmade smoked tofu bites in a brilliantly BBQ crispy crumb
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Smoked Tofu* (66%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari, Sea Salt), BBQ Breadcrumb* (Breadcrumb* (Wheat Flour*, (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast*), Smoked Paprika*, Onion Powder*, Ground Black Pepper*, Garlic Powder*, Sea Salt, Sugar*, Cracked Black Pepper*, Ground Caraway Seeds*, Hickory Smoked Sunflower Oil*), Water, Rapeseed Oil*, Wheat Flour* (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pea Protein Powder*, BBQ Seasoning* (Smoked Paprika*, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder*, Sugar*, Ground Black Pepper*, Onion Powder*, Cracked Black Pepper*, Ground Caraway Seeds*, Hickory Smoked Sunflower Oil*), *Denotes organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container and refrigerate, consume within 24hrs. Once cooked, do not reheat. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by see top of film
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 18-20 Minutes
Preheat oven to 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6.
Remove all packaging and place Bites on a baking tray. Place in centre of oven. Bake for 18-20 mins, turning halfway, until crispy and piping hot.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- Mercer Street Lower,
Net Contents
225g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per 1/2 Pack
|Energy
|998kJ
|1123kJ
|-
|238kcal
|268kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|12.4g
|- of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.8g
|22.2g
|- of which sugars
|3.5g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Protein
|14.1g
|15.9g
|Salt
|0.93g
|1.05g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
