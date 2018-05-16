Wicked Kitchen Vegetable Ramen With Sweet Potato 377G

- Energy1721kJ 410kcal21%
- Fat13.5g19%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars12.3g14%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 456kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Cooked noodles in a coconut curry sauce, with diced teriyaki sweet potato, roasted mushroom, sugarsnap peas, babycorn and kale, topped with roasted seeds and served with a hoisin dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Ramen noodles, teriyaki sweet potato, tamari roasted mushrooms and veg with a hoisin drizzle and soy roasted seeds
- Pack size: 377G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Ramen Noodles (29%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate)], Water, Teriyaki Sweet Potato (9%) [Sweet Potato, Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Caramel), Rice, Ethanol, Yeast], Mushroom, Coconut Extract, Sugarsnap Peas (5%), Hoisin Sauce [Water, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Soya Bean, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Wheat Flour, Garlic Powder, Ginger], Babycorn, Kale, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Spices, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seed, Salt, Soya Bean, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Rice, Rice Vinegar, Ethanol, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Celery Seed, Yeast, Flavouring, Wheat.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 4 mins.
Peel back film, remove dressing pot and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drizzle with dressing and serve.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
377g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (377g)
|Energy
|456kJ / 109kcal
|1721kJ / 410kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|57.2g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|12.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021