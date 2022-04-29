Nine Dark Chocolate & Orange Snack Bars 4X40g

Palm oil
Palm oil, say no more, used to be good product
Tasted like sick
I've had the salted caramel and pecan bars before and they are so good but I decided to try this being a lover of chocolate orange flavours. To be honest, it genuinely tasted like I was chewing sick, the flavours combined together were horrible. I even had to check the date and it was in date so based on that I will be sticking with the salted caramel one from now on.
Great orange flavour and product benefits
Tried these recently at my daughters house, will definitely be buying more. Not usually a fan of choc orange but these were really good. I like the 9 benefits too.
Superb.
I'm not generally a fan of Chocolate Orange products, but had these round at a friends at a Vegan BBQ party and was amazed! Had to find out where she got them.
Delicious bars
I have really enjoyed these bars with seeds and hope the other choices of them will return. Delicious.