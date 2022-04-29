We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nine Dark Chocolate & Orange Snack Bars 4X40g

3.4(5)Write a review
Nine Dark Chocolate & Orange Snack Bars 4X40g
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed Seed Bar with a Dark Chocolate Flavour Topping and A Sprinkling of Orange Pieces.
  • 9 Powerful Benefits, Looking After Your Health & Wellbeing!
  • 9 Immune Supporting Seeds*
  • *A 40g serving of Nine is high in copper and a source of selenium which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system.
  • 8 Contains Natural Ingredients
  • 7 High in Fibre
  • 6 100% Plant Protein
  • 5 High in Vitamin E
  • 4 Source of Magnesium
  • 3 Gluten & Wheat Free
  • 2 Vegan
  • 1 Source of Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
  • High in fibre & contains prebiotic ingredients to promote good gut health.
  • Nine is a registered trademark of 9Brand Foods Limited.
  • 9 Benefits in Every Bar
  • Gluten Free & Wheat Free
  • 100% Plant Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • Vitamin B1 & Magnesium
  • Contains Natural Ingredients
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 160G
  • High in fibre & contains prebiotic ingredients to promote good gut health
  • High in copper and a source of selenium which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system
  • High in Fibre
  • High in Vitamin E
  • Source of Magnesium
  • Source of Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
  • High in copper and a source of selenium

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Seeds (Sunflower, Pumpkin, Flax, Hulled Hemp) (56%), Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (Sugar, Palm Oil**, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (11%), Rice Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Dried Date Pieces (Dates, Rice Flour), Dietary Fibre from Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder (2.5%), Vegetable Fibres (Chickpea, Maize), Freeze Dried Orange Pieces (Orange Juice Concentrate, Orange Pulp) (1.5%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Orange Oil (<1%), **Sustainably Sourced

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Milk, Soya and Sesame.

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry Place

Name and address

  • 9Brand Foods Limited,
  • 9Barn,
  • Rake Lane,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 9JN.

Importer address

  • Wholefoods Wholesale,
  • Unit 3 Kylemore Ind Estate,
  • Killeen Rd,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland,
  • D10 TY20.

Return to

  • 9Brand Foods Limited,
  • 9Barn,
  • Rake Lane,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 9JN.
  • Wholefoods Wholesale,
  • Unit 3 Kylemore Ind Estate,
  • Killeen Rd,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland,
  • D10 TY20.
  • 9ninebrand.com

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RIPer 40g bar%RI
Energy kJ2161kJ26%864kJ10%
Energy kcal521kcal26%208kcal10%
Fat 36.5g52%14.6g21%
of which saturates 10.9g55%4.3g22%
Carbohydrates26.2g10%10.5g4%
Sugars 22.0g24%8.8g10%
Fibre 12.7g5.1g
Protein 15.6g31%6.2g12%
Salt 0.05g1%0.02g<1%
Vitamin E 16.8mg140%6.7mg56%
Thiamin0.79mg72%0.31mg28%
Phosphorus 440mg63%176mg25%
Magnesium 248mg66%99mg26%
Copper 1.4mg140%0.6mg60%
Selenium 22.3µg41%8.9µg16%
Vitamins----
Minerals----
View all Snack, Nuts & Fruit Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Palm oil

1 stars

Palm oil, say no more, used to be good product

Tasted like sick

1 stars

I've had the salted caramel and pecan bars before and they are so good but I decided to try this being a lover of chocolate orange flavours. To be honest, it genuinely tasted like I was chewing sick, the flavours combined together were horrible. I even had to check the date and it was in date so based on that I will be sticking with the salted caramel one from now on.

Great orange flavour and product benefits

5 stars

Tried these recently at my daughters house, will definitely be buying more. Not usually a fan of choc orange but these were really good. I like the 9 benefits too.

Superb.

5 stars

I'm not generally a fan of Chocolate Orange products, but had these round at a friends at a Vegan BBQ party and was amazed! Had to find out where she got them.

Delicious bars

5 stars

I have really enjoyed these bars with seeds and hope the other choices of them will return. Delicious.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here