Tesco Beautifully Balanced Fragrant Thai Inspired Cod Curry 380g

- Energy1421kJ 336kcal17%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 398kJ / 94kcal
Product Description
- Cod fillet in a Thai inspired sauce with a long grain rice, black barley and lentil mix, served with carrot, courgette, red pepper and yellow pepper.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Cod (Fish) (13%), Cooked Black Barley [Water, Black Barley], Carrot, Water, Courgette, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Butternut Squash, Red Lentils, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Coconut Cream Flakes, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lemongrass, Red Chilli Purée, Honey, Spices, Basil, Lime Leaves, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Coriander, Galangal, Black Onion Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (357g**)
|Energy
|398kJ / 94kcal
|1421kJ / 336kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|51.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|7.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|18.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 357g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
