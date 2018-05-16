Pollen & Grace Fresh Raspberry Granola Pot 175G

Product Description
- Fresh raspberry chia with crunchy oat + coconut granola
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- At home, on the go, or just as a delicious, nutrient-filled snack to fuel your day.
- The awkward truth is that plant-based meals don’t always taste better. That’s why we’ve spent years perfecting our craft, cooking in small batches every day, so our meals are a symphony of flavour and goodness every time. All natural, ready to eat, and always really, really delicious.
- 175g
- Pack size: 175G
- This pot is a source of fibre which contributes to normal bowel function
Information
Ingredients
Water, Raspberries 20%, Crunchy Oat Granola 17% (Gluten Free Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Buckwheat, Pumpkin Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Flakes, Inulin, Pink Himalayan Salt), Bananas, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water, Citric Acid), Chia Seeds 7%, Coconut Sugar, Beetroot Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts, Sesame and Soya. For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24hors. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to Eat
- Just Tip, Stir and Enjoy!
Additives
- Free From Additives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Pollen + Grace,
- PO Box 77636,
- London,
- W6 6NL.
Return to
- Hungry for More?
- pollenandgrace.com
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 175g
|Energy kJ
|619
|1083
|Energy kcal
|149
|259
|Fat (g)
|6.1
|11
|of which saturates (g)
|2.6
|4.6
|Carbohydrates (g)
|13
|23
|of which sugars (g)
|6.7
|12
|Fibre (g)
|2.8 (11% RI*)
|4.9 (20% RI*)
|Protein (g)
|2.3
|4
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.2
|Omega 3 (g)
|1.3 (58% NRV**)
|2.2 (101% NRV**)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
