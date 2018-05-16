Squeaky Bean Veta & Roasted Red Pepper Tart 150g

Product Description
- Shortcrust Pastry with Baby Plum Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Vegan Feta and Spinach
- Heat in 12 Mins
- Ready to Eat
- Tuck Into Tasty
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Hydrogenated Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Baby Plum Tomatoes (23%), Red Pepper (21%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegan Feta (12%) (Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Potato Protein, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Extract, Natural Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Spinach (6%), Onion, Oat Drink (Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Puree, Basil, Salt, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. If defrosted use within 24 hours, do not refreeze. For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This tart is ready to eat but tastiest when heated. Remove all packaging.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray and heat in the centre of a preheated oven until piping hot. guide only. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before eating.
200°C / 400°F/ Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 25 Mins
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Return to
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
- Squeaky Bean®
- Suite 163,
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT7 1JJ,
- NI.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100G
|Energy
|951kJ / 228kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|Of which Saturates
|5.6g
|Carbohydrates
|22.7g
|Of which Sugars
|5.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.52g
