Clubcard Price

White Grace Bath Salts 330G

White Grace Bath Salts 330G
£4.00
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • White Grace Bath Salts
  • Fresh and timeless, White Grace is a luxurious bath and body care range that is the essence of understated elegance, inside and out. This beautifully fragrant range blends top notes of Neroli, Blood Orange and Mandarin, middle notes of Jasmine, Tuberose and Orange Blossom and base notes of Vanilla, Tonka Bean and Sandalwood. Drift into alluring moments of pure indulgence. Contains Bath Salts 330g x 1
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Place a handful of bath salts into your bath tub filled with warm water. Soak to enjoy. Rinse thoroughly off skin and hair.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

