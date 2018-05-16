Heck 97% Cocktail Bangers 15 Pack 189G

Product Description
- Pork Cocktail Sausages with Seasoning.
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Flavour You Can Swear by
- Ready to Eat!
- High Protein
- Pork Cocktail Sausages Lightly Seasoned
- British by Heck
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 189G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (made with 101g of Pork per 100g of finished product), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Water, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Leek, Sugar, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 24hrs. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British Pork
Recycling info
Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
- www.heckfood.co.uk
Net Contents
189g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|1317kJ/317kcal
|Fat
|24g
|of which saturates
|8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|of which sugars
|1g
|Protein
|18g
|Salt
|1.8g
