Heck 97% Cocktail Bangers 15 Pack 189G

Heck 97% Cocktail Bangers 15 Pack 189G
£ 2.25
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Pork Cocktail Sausages with Seasoning.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Flavour You Can Swear by
  • Ready to Eat!
  • High Protein
  • Pork Cocktail Sausages Lightly Seasoned
  • British by Heck
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 189G
  

Information

Ingredients

Pork (made with 101g of Pork per 100g of finished product), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Water, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Leek, Sugar, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 24hrs. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British Pork

Recycling info

Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.



  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.
  • www.heckfood.co.uk

Net Contents

189g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)
Energy1317kJ/317kcal
Fat24g
of which saturates8g
Carbohydrate6.7g
of which sugars1g
Protein18g
Salt1.8g

