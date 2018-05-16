Tesco Finest 2 Ruby Chocolate & Raspberry Pots 200g

- Energy1464kJ 352kcal18%
Product Description
- Belgian white chocolate mousse layered with raspberry compote and a ruby chocolate sauce, topped with Belgian white chocolate curls.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Compote (25%) [Raspberry, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Ruby Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Citric Acid, Flavouring], Skimmed Milk, Water, Belgian White Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
200g e (2x100g)
Nutrition
Typical Values
Per 100g
|One pot (100g)
Energy
1464kJ / 352kcal
|1464kJ / 352kcal
Fat
24.7g
|24.7g
Saturates
13.9g
|13.9g
Carbohydrate
28.8g
|28.8g
Sugars
24.5g
|24.5g
Fibre
0.6g
|0.6g
Protein
3.3g
|3.3g
Salt
0.1g
|0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
