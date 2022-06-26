Wicked Kitchen Jazzy Jam Filled Biscuits 140G

Superb Dunkers!
Everyone loves a good old jammy dodger, and now we have these vegan dodgers - happy days! Great taste and superb dunkers with a cuppa. Good to be seeing so much choice from this range on the shelves!
They were quite dry. Wouldn't really recommend but you might like them.
Was a let down as I do like Wicked products normally
Better Than The Others
I really believe this round biscuits with jam in the centre are better than the very similar well known biccys.
Nice tasting, same price as named brand ones. Only good thing about these are they have palm oil which i am happy about
Looks good, is good.
Fantastic!
These taste just like those *other* jam filled biscuits. They've *dodged* that name, but they're still jammy! The only negative I see here is the palm oil. However, I don't really blame companies for using it. As a society, we demand cheap food. If these were three times the price but better for the planet, I suspect that few people would buy them.