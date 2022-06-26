We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Jazzy Jam Filled Biscuits 140G

4.1(7)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.50/100g

One biscuit

Energy
325kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1804kJ / 429kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits with a raspberry flavour apple jam.
  • Now we're jammin' Indulgent plant based shortcake biscuits sandwiched with sticky, jammy raspberry flavour apple jam filling
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raspberry Flavour Apple Jam (27%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple (Apple Pulp, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Palm Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (18g)
Energy1804kJ / 429kcal325kJ / 77kcal
Fat13.8g2.5g
Saturates6.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate69.9g12.6g
Sugars30.0g5.4g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein5.3g1.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Chocolate Biscuit Bars & Mini Biscuits

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Superb Dunkers!

5 stars

Everyone loves a good old jammy dodger, and now we have these vegan dodgers - happy days! Great taste and superb dunkers with a cuppa. Good to be seeing so much choice from this range on the shelves!

They were quite dry. Wouldn't really recommend but

2 stars

They were quite dry. Wouldn't really recommend but you might like them.

Was a let down as I do like Wicked products normal

2 stars

Was a let down as I do like Wicked products normally

Better Than The Others

5 stars

I really believe this round biscuits with jam in the centre are better than the very similar well known biccys.

Nice tasting, same price as named brand ones. Only

5 stars

Nice tasting, same price as named brand ones. Only good thing about these are they have palm oil which i am happy about

Looks good, is good.

5 stars

Looks good, is good.

Fantastic!

5 stars

These taste just like those *other* jam filled biscuits. They've *dodged* that name, but they're still jammy! The only negative I see here is the palm oil. However, I don't really blame companies for using it. As a society, we demand cheap food. If these were three times the price but better for the planet, I suspect that few people would buy them.

