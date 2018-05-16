Tesco Finest 2 Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Slices 180g

- Energy1527kJ 366kcal18%
- Fat22.9g33%
- Saturates12.6g63%
- Sugars18.7g21%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1697kJ / 407kcal
Product Description
- Baked vanilla cheesecake with cookie pieces on a cocoa biscuit base, with chocolate sponge, topped with Belgian chocolate ganache and finished with cookie pieces.
- Our chefs slowly bake our cookies and cream cheesecake, with hidden pieces of cookie, to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture. On a crunchy cookie crumb base, our cheesecake is layered with rich chocolate sponge, topped with a rich Belgian chocolate ganache and hand decorated with cookie pieces.
- Baked cookies and cream cheesecake with hidden cookie pieces on a crunchy cookie crumb base, layered with rich chocolate sponge and topped with a rich Belgian chocolate ganache.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (26%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Palm Oil, Cookie Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Salt, Water, Shea Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Spent Vanilla Seed, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Potassium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanut and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
180g e (2x90g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1697kJ / 407kcal
|1527kJ / 366kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|22.9g
|Saturates
|14.0g
|12.6g
|Carbohydrate
|38.8g
|34.9g
|Sugars
|20.8g
|18.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
