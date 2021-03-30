Like Meat Soya Mini Drumsticks 180G

Delicious!
I tried these as they were new and nobody else does drumsticks in plant based. They were crispy, and really delicious. I will definitely be buying these again.
Water, Breading 23% (Cornflakes [Corn, Salt, Sugar], Maize Flour, Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Thickener: Xanthan Gum), Soya Protein Concentrate 13%, Sunflower Oil, Oat Husk Fibre (Gluten-free), Salt, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose
Keep refrigerated at 5 °C max. Once opened, consume within 2 days. For best before, see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure product is piping hot throughout. Preparation instructions are recommendations only. Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Bake in preheated oven at 180 °C hot air for approx. 12 minutes. Pre heat oven to 180 °C/360F/Gas Mark 4. Remove from packaging and place onto an oven tray in the centre of the oven for around 12 minutes or until crisp.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry the Like Mini Drumsticks over a medium heat for approx. 5 minutes, turning frequently.
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|898/215
|Fat
|9,7g
|Of which saturates
|1,2g
|Carbohydrates
|17g
|Of which sugars
|0,5g
|Fibre
|7,1g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|1,2g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I tried these as they were new and nobody else does drumsticks in plant based. They were crispy, and really delicious. I will definitely be buying these again.