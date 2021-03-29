Meatless Farm 4 Plant Based Sausages Patties 240G
Product Description
- 4 Plant-Based Sausage Patties Made with Pea Protein
- Change Tastes Great! Here at Meatless Farm, we have created a delicious plant-based alternative with great taste and texture. Making a difference without tasting the difference. To find out more visit: www.meatlessfarm.com
- With Meatless Farm it's easy to create meat free meals - find delicious meat free recipes and get more information about our plant-based products at: meatlessfarm.com/meatless-recipes
- Make it Meatless with Meatless Farm Plant-Based Sausage Patties, a delicious meat-free alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
- Our plant-based sausage patties are rich in protein and 100% delicious. Perfect when served at breakfast time in a savoury muffin build or as pork-style burgers. A simple swap for meat in your family breakfast, cooking with our plant-based sausage patties helps you create delicious meat free vegan or vegetarian meals, a few ways to use are as a simple sausage muffin, added to the weekend breakfast fry up or in a tasty pancake build.
- Made in Britain from our signature pea protein recipe, these vegan sausages are a great addition for any flexitarian or those on a plant-based diet. They're also rich in protein, a source of fibre and gluten free!
- Lovingly Made from Plants
- Rich in Protein
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 240G
- Rich in protein and a source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein (23%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Shea, Coconut), Thickener: E461, Vegetable Fibre (Pea, Potato), E326, Spices (White Pepper, Nutmeg, Coriander), Dried Onion, Natural Flavourings, Sage, Salt, Rice Protein, Acidity Regulator: E300, Vegetable and Fruit Extracts (Beetroot, Radish, Tomato), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Carrot Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate
Storage
For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ.
- Meatless Farm B.V.,
Return to
- info@meatlessfarm.com
- meatlessfarm.com
Net Contents
4 x 240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|957
|Energy kcal
|230
|Fat
|14.6g
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|Protein
|17.1g
|Salt
|1.26g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
