Wicked Kitchen Tagine&Crumbled Falafel 390G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 123kcal
Product Description
- Cooked giant couscous, lentils, chickpeas, courgette, carrot, black turtle beans and cabbage with crumbled butternut squash falafel, red pepper and spices, served with a sumac dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- A plant based medley giant couscous, chickpeas, courgette, black Beluga® lentils and spicy butternut falafels with fragrant spices and a sumac dressing
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous (21%) [Couscous (Wheat), Water, Ground Turmeric], Black Lentils, Water, Chickpeas, Courgette, Sumac Dressing [Coconut Extract, Water, Coconut Water, Sumac, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Garlic Purée, Starter Culture], Butternut Squash Falafel (6%) [Butternut Squash, Chickpeas, Onion, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Water, Spices, Coriander, Yeast, Garlic, Garlic Powder, Bay Leaf], Carrot, Black Turtle Beans, Raisins, Savoy Cabbage, Drop Peppers (2%) [Red Pepper, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Pink Cabbage, Grilled Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Parsley, Cornflour, Pumpkin Seed, Roasted Onion, Cranberry, Coriander, Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Red Pepper Purée, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract Powder, Caraway Seed, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Yeast, Flavouring.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 4 mins.
Peel back film, remove dressing pot and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drizzle with dressing and serve.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
390g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (390g)
|Energy
|518kJ / 123kcal
|2019kJ / 482kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|60.6g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|19.8g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|17.8g
|Protein
|4.5g
|17.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
