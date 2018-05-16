Squeaky Bean Smokey Bbq Chicken Style Bites 144G

Product Description
- Seasoned wheat and pea protein with a BBQ flavoured sauce filling, coated in breadcrumbs.
- Ready-to-Eat or Heat in 8 Mins
- Tuck Into Tasty
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 144G
Information
Ingredients
Vegan Chicken Style Pieces (47%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Potato Protein, Pea Protein Isolate, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Agar, Dextrose, Salt), BBQ Sauce (17%) (Water, Tomato Paste, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Oak Smoked Tomato Puree, Molasses, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Smoked Salt, Colour: Plain Caramel, Smoked Paprika, Pimento, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Water, Stabilisers: Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Polyphosphates, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Cider Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Pea Protein, Thickener: Pectin, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sage Yeast, Garlic Puree, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination but this product is not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. This product is previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat to 200°C. Remove packaging, cook on baking tray for 6-8 mins. Do not re-heat.
Produce of
Packed in the United Kingdom
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Net Contents
144g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|982 kJ / 234 kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|21.9g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.74g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
