Tesco Beetroot & Goat's Cheese Salad Bowl 255G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 371kJ / 88kcal
Product Description
- A mix of cooked couscous and beetroot, with lettuce and full fat soft goat's cheese and a pot of balsamic dressing.
- SALAD BOWL with balsamic dressing SOFT & CREAMY
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina)], Cooked Beetroot (19%), Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (10%), Balsamic Dressing [Water, Balsamic Vinegar (Sulphites) (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Treacle, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Cucumber, Butterhead Lettuce, Spinach, Chard, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
255g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (255g)
|Energy
|371kJ / 88kcal
|945kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|28.3g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.0g
|Protein
|4.1g
|10.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
