Tesco Beetroot & Goat's Cheese Salad Bowl 255G

£ 3.00
£1.18/100g
Clubcard Price
Each pack
  • Energy945kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 371kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cooked couscous and beetroot, with lettuce and full fat soft goat's cheese and a pot of balsamic dressing.
  • SALAD BOWL with balsamic dressing SOFT & CREAMY
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina)], Cooked Beetroot (19%), Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (10%), Balsamic Dressing [Water, Balsamic Vinegar (Sulphites) (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Treacle, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Cucumber, Butterhead Lettuce, Spinach, Chard, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (255g)
Energy371kJ / 88kcal945kJ / 225kcal
Fat2.7g6.9g
Saturates1.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate11.1g28.3g
Sugars2.7g6.9g
Fibre1.6g4.0g
Protein4.1g10.5g
Salt0.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
