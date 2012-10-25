Walkers Salt & Vinegar Multipack Crisps 12X25g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2144kJ
Product Description
- Salt and Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps
- To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
- - Multipack of Walkers Salt & Vinegar crisps
- - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
- - Fresh taste guaranteed
- - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
- - Multipack contains 12 bags of crisps
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No added MSG, Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- When you look at a potato, what do you see? Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential with a bite of positivity he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps. Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, everyday.
- So, when life gives you potatoes... Make crisps
- H. Walker
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
- 100% Great British Potatoes
- Some See Potatoes, We See Potential
- Bursting with More Flavour
- Britain's Favourite Flavours
- We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
- 100% quality ingredients
- Fresh taste guaranteed
- No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt and Vinegar Seasoning [Flavouring, Corn (Maize) Starch, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
12 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2144kJ
|536kJ(6%*)
|-
|514kcal
|129kcal(6%*)
|Fat
|30g
|7.4g(11%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g(3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|<0.1g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.40g(7%*)
|Each inner pack contains 1 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
