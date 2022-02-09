Go Cook Large Oven Tray 38.1 X 25.4Cm

Does not fit a standard oven
This will not fit in a standard oven.
Be careful about the size
The dimensions listed in the title are not the dimensions of the tray, thanks to the 5cm wings. This didn't fit in my oven.
Have washed it 3 times but still has glue residue
Have washed it 3 times but still has glue residue
External 43 X 28.3 cm Internal 38.1 X 25.4Cm
External 43 X 28.3 cm Internal 38.1 X 25.4Cm I was surprised to find that the tray would not fit into my gas oven. The Item' discriptIon should give external measurements as well as the internal ones provided. If your cookers internal shelfs are less than 43cm then avoid this.