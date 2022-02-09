We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Go Cook Large Oven Tray 38.1 X 25.4Cm

1.8(4)Write a review
Go Cook Large Oven Tray 38.1 X 25.4Cm
£6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Go Cook Large Oven Tray 38.1 X 25.4Cm
  • Our 'Exclusively for Tesco' Go Cook Metal Bakeware is our premium kitchen range. The Large Oven Tray is made from a heavy gauge, carbon steel metal to enhance its cooking performance and ensures an even bake. The Large Oven Tray has a wide lip on both sides for easy handling in and out of the oven. The Large Oven Tray is coated with a premium, double layer non stick coating, making it easy to clean.
  • Internal Dimensions: 38.1cm x 25.4cm with a 1.5cm depth.
  • Our 'Exclusively for Tesco' Go Cook Metal Bakeware range is dishwasher safe and comes with a reassuring 10-year quality guarantee.
  • Exterior
  • H1.5cm x W43.5cm x D28.5cm
  • Interior
  • H1.5cm x W38.1cm x D25.4cm
  • Material
  • Carbon Steel
  • Go Cook 'Exclusively For Tesco'. Heavy Gauge Metal. With a premium black sparkle non stick coating

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Dishwasher safe.
  • Not suitable for freezer or microwave use.
  • Best used with wooden, nylon or silicone utensils.
  • Oven safe up to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.

Warnings

  • WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.

Safety information

WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Does not fit a standard oven

1 stars

This will not fit in a standard oven.

Be careful about the size

1 stars

The dimensions listed in the title are not the dimensions of the tray, thanks to the 5cm wings. This didn't fit in my oven.

Have washed it 3 times but still has glue residue

2 stars

Have washed it 3 times but still has glue residue

External 43 X 28.3 cm Internal 38.1 X 25.4Cm

3 stars

External 43 X 28.3 cm Internal 38.1 X 25.4Cm I was surprised to find that the tray would not fit into my gas oven. The Item' discriptIon should give external measurements as well as the internal ones provided. If your cookers internal shelfs are less than 43cm then avoid this.

