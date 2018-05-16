Cadbury Dairy Milk Cupcakes 4 Pack

- Energy935kJ 225kcal11%
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, decorated with milk chocolate chunks
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Case - Recycle
- learn more at recyclenow.com
- Manufactured for Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelez International group.
- All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelez International group
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (43%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Chunks (9%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition.
- If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389
- If purchased in the Republic of Ireland -
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cupcake (46g)
|%* Per Cupcake (46g)
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|2010kJ/480kcal
|935kJ/225kcal
|11%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|12.0g
|17%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|7.6g
|3.5g
|18%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|26.6g
|10%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|41.8g
|19.4g
|22%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.8g
|4%
|50g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.07g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
