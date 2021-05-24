Tesco Beautifully Balanced Smokey Bbq Bean & Chicken Wrap
- Energy1716kJ 407kcal20%
- Fat8.6g12%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars9.7g11%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ / 180kcal
Product Description
- Chicken with black turtle beans, red kidney beans, sweetcorn and red pepper with barbecue dressing and lettuce in a tomato tortilla.
- Tender chicken breast with sweet & rich BBQ beans, sweetcorn & pepper in tomato tortilla wrap
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (17%), Black Turtle Beans (11%), Red Kidney Beans (8%), Lettuce, Sweetcorn, Onion, Palm Oil, Red Pepper, Spices, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Tomato Pur??e, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Treacle, Lime Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Basil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|759kJ / 180kcal
|1716kJ / 407kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0g
|56.5g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|8.6g
|Protein
|9.6g
|21.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
