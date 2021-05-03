Tesco Mozzarella Arancini 150G
- Energy257kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- Rice, red peppers and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese coated with breadcrumbs.
- Fire roasted red pepper rice filled with a creamy mozzarella centre.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Rice (18%) [Water, White Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Arborio Rice (16%) [Water, Arborio Rice], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetarian Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Fire Roasted Red Peppers (5%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Passata, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Parsley, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Red Chilli.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14-16 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One arancini (23g)**
|Energy
|1116kJ / 267kcal
|257kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.1g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 138g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
