We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mozzarella Arancini 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mozzarella Arancini 150G
£ 3.00
£20.00/kg

Offer

One arancini
  • Energy257kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Rice, red peppers and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese coated with breadcrumbs.
  • Fire roasted red pepper rice filled with a creamy mozzarella centre.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Rice (18%) [Water, White Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Arborio Rice (16%) [Water, Arborio Rice], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetarian Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Fire Roasted Red Peppers (5%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Passata, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Parsley, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14-16 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne arancini (23g)**
Energy1116kJ / 267kcal257kJ / 61kcal
Fat13.7g3.2g
Saturates4.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate26.2g6.0g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre3.2g0.7g
Protein8.1g1.9g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 138g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here