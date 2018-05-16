The City Kitchen Bang Bang Chicken Salad 250G

- Energy1484kJ 353kcal18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast with cooked rice, pickled carrot and red cabbage slaw, spinach and peanuts with a peanut, coconut and chilli dressing.
- Sliced chicken breast with pickled cabbage & carrot slaw in an Asian style rice mix with ginger, soy & lime leaves. Finished with a fragrant peanut Bang Bang dressing
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice, Turmeric], Chicken Breast (13%), Peanut, Coconut and Chilli Dressing [Peanut, Coconut Extract, Lime Juice, Salt, Sugar, Red Chilli Pur??e, Ginger Pur??e, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Pur??e, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil, Turmeric, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cooked Red Rice [Water, Red Rice], Spinach, Peanut, Water, Red Pepper, Ginger Pur??e, Red Chilli Pur??e, Red Onion, Lime Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Pur??e, Black Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Lime Leaves, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (250g)
|Energy
|594kJ / 141kcal
|1484kJ / 353kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|39.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|7.5g
|18.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
