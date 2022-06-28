Maltesers 12 Double Choc Crunchy Munchy Cupcakes
1 x cupcake = ~53.8g
- Energy
- 1003kJ
-
- 239kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1864kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate sponges topped with chocolate flavour frosting and decorated with milk chocolate coated honeycombed balls.
- Double chocolate cupcakes
- It's crunch time!
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Frosting (34%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maltesers® (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Chocolate Flavour Frosting (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine)), Maltesers® (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Wheat Gluten, Water, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins (Sulphites)), Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Vanilla Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.For best before date see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 12, Portion size: ~53.8g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Net Contents
12 x Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~53.8g
|(%*)
|Energy
|1864kJ
|1003kJ
|(12%)
|-
|445kcal
|239kcal
|(12%)
|Fat
|21.1g
|11.4g
|(16%)
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|3.5g
|(17%)
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|32.5g
|(13%)
|of which sugars
|45.9g
|24.7g
|(27%)
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.8g
|(4%)
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.15g
|(3%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.