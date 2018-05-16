Little Dish Variety 3 Pack 3 x 200g

Instructions: 1. Pierce film, place meal on a microwaveable plate and heat for 1 min 40 secs at 900w from chilled. 2. When it's ready, let it rest for 2 minutes in the microwave. 3. Remove film, check temperature and serve.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Do not reheat. Remove card sleeve.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°c / 170°c fan / gas mark 5.

2. Remove film and place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 45 mins from frozen.

3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes.

4. Check temperature and serve.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°c / 170°c fan / gas mark 5.

2. Remove film and place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 30 mins from chilled.

3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes.

4. Check temperature and serve.

