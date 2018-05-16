Little Dish Variety 3 Pack 3 x 200g

Product Description
- Little Dish Variety Pack 3 x 200g
- At Little Dish we make real food kids love, using wholesome, nutritious ingredients and cooked as you would at home.
- We make our pasta bolognese with British beef mince and macaroni pasta in a herby tomato and veg sauce.
- We make our chicken pie with British chicken and veg in a herby cheese sauce, and top it with potato and veg mash.
- We make our cottage pie with British beef mince and lentils in a tomato and veg sauce, and top it with potato and veg mash.
- Learn, Explore, Enjoy!
- At Little Dish, we believe in the power of real food to build a healthier, happier, more adventurous child filled with the right energy to fully discover the world around them. It's why I started Little Dish fifteen years ago and why, today, every one of our meals comes with a fun activity printed inside, carefully crafted to encourage mental and physical development in your little ones.
- Hillary
- Founder, Little Dish
- 1 or more of 5 a day
- Low in salt
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Refer to individual packs for use-by dates. Please keep in the fridge. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 1. Pierce film, place meal on a microwaveable plate and heat for 1 min 40 secs at 900w from chilled.
2. When it's ready, let it rest for 2 minutes in the microwave.
3. Remove film, check temperature and serve.
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Do not reheat. Remove card sleeve.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°c / 170°c fan / gas mark 5.
2. Remove film and place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 45 mins from frozen.
3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes.
4. Check temperature and serve.
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 190°c / 170°c fan / gas mark 5.
2. Remove film and place meal on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven for 30 mins from chilled.
3. When it's ready, remove from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes.
4. Check temperature and serve.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfectly portioned and nutritionally balanced for 1-3 year olds. Also great for 4-5 year olds (or bigger appetites) with a side of veggies.
Name and address
- Little Dish,
- 10a Ledbury Mews North,
- London,
- W11 2AF.
Return to
- Contact Us
- hello@littledish.co.uk or 020 3291 2409
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
5 Years
- British Beef & Pasta Bolognese
- British Chicken & Veg Pie
- British Beef + Veg Cottage Pie
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Carrot (15%), British Beef (12%), Beef Stock*, Onion (7%), Lentils (5%), Swede, Tomato (2.5%), Sweet Potato, Mushroom (2%), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Puée, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Herbs, Spices, *Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Concentrated Vegetable Juices (Onion, Tomato), Corn Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
Storage

Nutrition
Typical Values 100g 200g pack Energy (kJ/kcal) 381/91 761/182 Fat 3.7g 7.4g of which saturates 1.4g 2.7g Carbohydrate 9.6g 19.2g of which sugars 2.0g 3.9g Fibre 1.7g 3.4g Protein 3.9g 7.8g Salt 0.05g 0.11g
Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock*, Cooked Pasta (23%)**, British Beef (12%), Tomato (12%), Carrot (9%), Sweet Potato (5%), Onion (5%), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, *Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Concentrated Vegetable Juices (Onion, Tomato), Corn Starch, Salt, **Cooked Pasta contains" Durum Wheat, Water
Allergy Information
Storage

Nutrition
Typical Values 100g 200g pack Energy (kJ/kcal) 402/96 804/191 Fat 2.6g 5.1g of which saturates 1.0g 2.0g Carbohydrate 12.7g 25.4g of which sugars 2.4g 4.8g Fibre 1.3g 2.5g Protein 4.8g 9.5g Salt 0.21g 0.42g
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Whole Milk, Cooked British Chicken (12%), Carrot (10%), Onion, Swede, Water, Sweet Potato (3%), Butternut Squash, Double Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (1%), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Lemon Zest, Thyme, Spices
Allergy Information
Storage

Nutrition
Typical Values 100g 200g pack Energy (kJ/kcal) 376/90 753/180 Fat 3.3g 6.6g of which saturates 1.4g 2.8g Carbohydrate 8.9g 17.8g of which sugars 2.0g 4.0g Fibre 1.2g 2.4g Protein 5.5g 11.0g Salt 0.06g 0.12g
