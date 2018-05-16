We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pollen & Grace Moroccan Chickpea & Carrot Vegetable Box 300G

Product Description

  • Moroccan Roasted Chickpea + Carrot Veg Box
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • The awkward truth is that plant-based meals don’t always taste better. That’s why we’ve spent years perfecting our craft, cooking in small batches every day, so our meals are a symphony of flavour and goodness every time. All natural, ready to eat, and always really, really delicious.
  • A Moroccan-inspired salad with paprika roasted chickpeas, herby quinoa, fresh mint + roasted carrots with rocket and kale, served with a golden turmeric dressing.
  • What makes our chefs so good at what they do? They know that making meals in ‘small batches’ means making them at their best. By cooking from scratch with only the best, freshest ingredients, we’re sure (like, really sure) that every mouthful is as delicious as it sounds.
  • ● 12g Protein
  • ● High in Fibre
  • ● Immune Support
  • Taste without nutrition or nutrition that’s tasteless - why compromise?
  • We never do.
  • Eat Better, Feel Better, Live Better.
  • 300g
  • Gluten + Dairy Free
  • 11g Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • Immune Support
  • Eat Better, Feel Better, Live Better
  • Gluten + dairy free
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High in fibre which contributes to normal bowel function
  • Source of vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Carrots 35%, Red Quinoa 22%, White Quinoa 22%, Curly Kale, Coconut + Turmeric Dressing 8% (Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water], Water, Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator [Lactic Acid], Citrus Fibre [Citrus Fibre, Pectin], Cayenne Pepper, Roasted Garlic Puree), Roasted Chickpeas 7% (Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Sea Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Rocket, Sultanas, Spring Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Nigella Seeds, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Sesame and Soya.

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24hrs. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Chef Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Give your dressing pot a good shake, as natural separation can occur.
  • Ready to Eat

Name and address

  • Pollen + Grace,
  • PO Box 77636,
  • London,
  • W6 6NL.

Return to

  • Hungry for More?
  • pollenandgrace.com
  • Pollen + Grace,
  • PO Box 77636,
  • London,
  • W6 6NL.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 300g
Energy kJ5031509
Energy kcal120360
Fat (g)3.611
of which saturates (g)1.33.8
Carbohydrate (g)1648
of which sugars (g)824
Fibre (g)4.6 (18% RI*)14 (56% RI*)
Protein (g)3.6 (7% RI*)11 (22% RI*)
Salt (g)0.341
Vitamin C (mg)15 (20% NRV**)46 (60% NRV**)
*RI = Reference Intake--
**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

