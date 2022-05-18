We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers Party Cake

2(1)Write a review
£11.50
£11.50/each

1x = ~48g

Energy
906kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1888kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake filled and topped with chocolate flavour frosting, covered with chocolate frosting ganache and finished with milk chocolate balls with honeycombed centres and marbled chocolate curls.
  • Board - Recycle
  • Box - Recycle
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavour Frosting^1 (17%), Chocolate Frosting Ganache^2 (17%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat, Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Maltesers®^3 (4%), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Marbled Chocolate Curls^4, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Egg White, 1^Chocolate Flavour Frosting (Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Stearin, Tapioca Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), 2^Chocolate Frosting Ganache (Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), 3^Maltesers® (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Water, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract), 4^Marbled Chocolate Curls (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once cut store in an airtight container. For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use: Remove all packaging and collar. Place cake onto a flat surface and using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: ~48g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Importer address

  • Lightbody Europe,
  • 14 allée Coysevox,
  • CS 56 939,
  • 35 069 Rennes Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Freephone: 0800 952 0077
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ ~48g/ (%*)
Energy1888kJ906kJ(11%)
-452kcal217kcal(11%)
Fat26g12g(18%)
of which saturates7.4g3.6g(18%)
Carbohydrate51g25g(9%)
of which sugars33g16g(18%)
Protein3.4g1.6g(3%)
Salt0.30g0.14g(2%)
Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: ~48g---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This cake was very disappointing as the sponge was

2 stars

This cake was very disappointing as the sponge was very dry. I would not recommend it or buy it again.

