Maltesers Party Cake

This cake was very disappointing as the sponge was very dry. I would not recommend it or buy it again.
Chocolate Flavour Frosting^1 (17%), Chocolate Frosting Ganache^2 (17%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat, Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Maltesers®^3 (4%), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Marbled Chocolate Curls^4, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Egg White, 1^Chocolate Flavour Frosting (Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Stearin, Tapioca Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), 2^Chocolate Frosting Ganache (Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), 3^Maltesers® (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Water, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract), 4^Marbled Chocolate Curls (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring)
Store in a cool dry place, once cut store in an airtight container. For Best Before see top of pack.
Portions per pack: 14, Portion size: ~48g
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~48g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1888kJ
|906kJ
|(11%)
|-
|452kcal
|217kcal
|(11%)
|Fat
|26g
|12g
|(18%)
|of which saturates
|7.4g
|3.6g
|(18%)
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|25g
|(9%)
|of which sugars
|33g
|16g
|(18%)
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.6g
|(3%)
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.14g
|(2%)
