Tesco Laksa Veg Noodle Pot 250g

- Energy889kJ 211kcal11%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 355kJ / 84kcal
Product Description
- Cooked egg noodles in a coconut, ginger and turmeric sauce with mixed vegetables.
- QUICK COOK FOR 1 Egg noodles in a rich, warming sauce topped with sweet, crunchy vegetables
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Noodles (37%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Cabbage, Laksa Sauce (22%) [Water, Onion, Coconut, Lime Juice, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Soya Bean, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Star Anise, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder], Carrot, Rapeseed Oil.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W / 900W 2 mins 30 secs / 2 mins
Pierce film lid.
Place directly into the microwave and cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Stir well before serving.
Do not re-heat once cooled.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir Fry 6 mins. Remove all packaging. Pre-heat 15ml (1tbsp) of oil in a wok over a high heat for 2 minutes - 2 minutes 30 seconds. Add the noodles and vegetables to the pan. Stir fry for 3 minutes 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Reduce the heat if necessary. Serve immediately. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (250g)
|Energy
|355kJ / 84kcal
|889kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|34.0g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
