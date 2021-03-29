We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Chicken Plant-Based Lemon & Herb Skewer 320G

This Isn't Chicken Plant-Based Lemon & Herb Skewer 320G
£ 3.50
£10.94/kg
Per 2 Skewers contains
  • Energy707kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars11.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based chicken-style kebabs made from soy and pea protein with a lemon and herb marinade, peppers and onions.
  • Packaged in a modified atmosphere.
  • Widely Recycled
  • Ready to Grill
  • (Ridiculously) High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre, Vitamin B12 and Iron
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 320G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Vitamin B12 and Iron
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Plant Based Soy and Pea Pieces (32%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein Isolate, Flavour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Iron, Vitamin B12), Peppers (31%), Red Onion (20%), Lemon and Herb Marinade (14%) (Sugar, Water, Onion Puree, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate (Sulphites), Lemon Juice Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Spice (Ginger, Coriander Seed, Cumin), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Herb (Parsley, Coriander Leaf, Rosemary), Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Lemon Peel, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours of opening. Do not consume after use by date. Product is not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Place on BBQ for 3 - 4 mins. Turning halfway to ensure even cooking.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure oven is well ventilated.

Oven cook
Instructions: Heat oven grill to 180 C. Cook skewers on medium to high shelf for 3 - 4 mins, turning halfway to ensure even cooking

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Add a small amount of oil to the pan prior to adding skewers. Cook over a medium-high heat for 10 - 15 mins, turning halfway through to ensure even cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains two servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contains sharp bamboo skewers

Name and address

  • This™,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co or write to us:
  • This™,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ.
  • W this.co

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kJ)442
Energy (kcal)106
Fat (g)4.0
(of which saturates) (g)0.6
Carbohydrate (g)8.6
(of which sugars) (g)7.5
Fibre (g)3.9
Protein (g)11
Salt (g)0.52
Iron (mg)2.60 (27%)*
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.40 (27%)*

Safety information

WARNING: Contains sharp bamboo skewers

