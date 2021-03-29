This Isn't Chicken Plant-Based Lemon & Herb Skewer 320G
- Energy707kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars11.9g14%
- Salt0.83g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based chicken-style kebabs made from soy and pea protein with a lemon and herb marinade, peppers and onions.
- Packaged in a modified atmosphere.
- Widely Recycled
- Ready to Grill
- (Ridiculously) High in Protein
- Source of Fibre, Vitamin B12 and Iron
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 320G
- High in Protein
- Source of Vitamin B12 and Iron
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Plant Based Soy and Pea Pieces (32%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein Isolate, Flavour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Iron, Vitamin B12), Peppers (31%), Red Onion (20%), Lemon and Herb Marinade (14%) (Sugar, Water, Onion Puree, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate (Sulphites), Lemon Juice Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Spice (Ginger, Coriander Seed, Cumin), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Herb (Parsley, Coriander Leaf, Rosemary), Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Lemon Peel, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)), Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours of opening. Do not consume after use by date. Product is not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: Place on BBQ for 3 - 4 mins. Turning halfway to ensure even cooking.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure oven is well ventilated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Heat oven grill to 180 C. Cook skewers on medium to high shelf for 3 - 4 mins, turning halfway to ensure even cooking
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Add a small amount of oil to the pan prior to adding skewers. Cook over a medium-high heat for 10 - 15 mins, turning halfway through to ensure even cooking.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains two servings
Warnings
- WARNING: Contains sharp bamboo skewers
Name and address
- This™,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co or write to us:
- This™,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
- W this.co
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|442
|Energy (kcal)
|106
|Fat (g)
|4.0
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|8.6
|(of which sugars) (g)
|7.5
|Fibre (g)
|3.9
|Protein (g)
|11
|Salt (g)
|0.52
|Iron (mg)
|2.60 (27%)*
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.40 (27%)*
Safety information
WARNING: Contains sharp bamboo skewers
