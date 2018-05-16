We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Orange Slices 5 Pack

New

One slice
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1665kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Gluten free chocolate and orange flavoured sponge slices, topped with a chocolate frosting and candied orange peel pieces.
  • Simply the zest Chocolate & orange flavoured sponge with chocolate flavoured frosting and orange pieces

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Candied Orange Peel (5%)(Orange Peel, Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Broad Bean Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Carrier ND (Calcium Sulphate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (29g)
Energy1665kJ / 397kcal483kJ / 115kcal
Fat18.4g5.3g
Saturates4.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate52.3g15.2g
Sugars34.0g9.9g
Fibre2.8g0.8g
Protein4.2g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

