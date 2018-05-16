Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Orange Slices 5 Pack
- Energy483kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt0.1g1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1665kJ / 397kcal
Product Description
- 5 Gluten free chocolate and orange flavoured sponge slices, topped with a chocolate frosting and candied orange peel pieces.
- Simply the zest Chocolate & orange flavoured sponge with chocolate flavoured frosting and orange pieces
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Candied Orange Peel (5%)(Orange Peel, Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Broad Bean Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Carrier ND (Calcium Sulphate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (29g)
|Energy
|1665kJ / 397kcal
|483kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.3g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|34.0g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
