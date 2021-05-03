Tesco Moroccan Style Chicken Parcels 132G
- Energy257kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 307kcal
Product Description
Pastry filled with spiced chicken, chickpeas and couscous.
- Crisp pastry filled with spiced chicken, chickpeas and couscous.
- Pack size: 132G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Thigh (11%), Onion, Cooked Chickpeas, Tomato Passata, Red Pepper, Dried Apricot [Dried Apricot, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Maize Polenta, Honey, Couscous (Wheat), Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cumin Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Parsley, Ghee (Milk), Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Mint, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16-18 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
132g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One parcel (20g)**
|Energy
|1283kJ / 307kcal
|257kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|34.1g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 132g typically weighs 120g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
