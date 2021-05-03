We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Moroccan Style Chicken Parcels 132G

Tesco Moroccan Style Chicken Parcels 132G
£ 3.00
£22.73/kg

Offer

One parcel
  • Energy257kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry filled with spiced chicken, chickpeas and couscous.
  • Crisp pastry filled with spiced chicken, chickpeas and couscous.
  • Pack size: 132G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Thigh (11%), Onion, Cooked Chickpeas, Tomato Passata, Red Pepper, Dried Apricot [Dried Apricot, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Maize Polenta, Honey, Couscous (Wheat), Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cumin Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Parsley, Ghee (Milk), Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Mint, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16-18 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

132g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne parcel (20g)**
Energy1283kJ / 307kcal257kJ / 61kcal
Fat15.4g3.1g
Saturates1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate34.1g6.8g
Sugars5.7g1.1g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein7.4g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 132g typically weighs 120g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

