Brewdog Elvis Juice 4 X 330Ml

I completely agree with all the other reviews. I thought something was off in the last pack I ordered and then noticed it was now 5.1% and the recipe has obvisouly changed. This should have been renamed at it is not the same product. As one reviewer said "a shadow of its former self".
This is very sweet and very disappointing compared to all other Brewdog beer I have tasted. I would say it is more like an alcopop than an ale and not at all what I wanted.
Change of product, ABV from 6.5% to 5.1% !
In our last order, Elvis Juice was 6.5% with a totally different taste obviously. So we re-ordered 6 pack of 4 cans, only to discover that it is now 5.1% and the new taste is disappointed. This change of product should be more visible on your website, we would have never bought so 24 cans if we knew it was not the same product as the one we ordered 2 months ago.
Really poor, nothing like the 'original' recipe. Not for me any more.. Total disappointment.
Superb @ 6.5% now a poor shadow of its former self
Garbage. Loved this beer at 6.5% but having purchased repeatedly as a repeat customer I find it's now suddenly been dumbed down to 5.1%. Will never buy again.