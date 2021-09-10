We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brewdog Elvis Juice 4 X 330Ml

1.4(5)Write a review
Brewdog Elvis Juice 4 X 330Ml
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • For better beer.
  • For a better planet.
  • Powered by the people.
  • For us all.
  • Together, we can make things right.
  • Dear people of the world…
  • Brewdog is on a mission to…
  • Make earth great again
  • Because science says…
  • If we don't deal with climate change now, it will be too late.
  • Carbon Negative
  • Adjective
  • The reduction of an entity's carbon footprint to less than neutral, so that the entity has a net effect of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere rather than adding it.
  • We are now carbon negative
  • For every beer we make, we remove twice the c02 that we emit
  • Trees are natures carbon killer, so we created the…
  • Brewdog forest
  • By 2022, we will have planted one million trees.
  • By drinking this beer you are having a positive impact on the planet.
  • Discover more… brewdog.com/tomorrow
  • United We Stand for Better Beer
  • Fiercely Defiant and Independent
  • Enjoyed Worldwide
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.

ABV

5.1% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold.For Best Before See Side.

Produce of

Brewed & Canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • Brewdog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • Brewdog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

I completely agree with all the other reviews. I t

2 stars

I completely agree with all the other reviews. I thought something was off in the last pack I ordered and then noticed it was now 5.1% and the recipe has obvisouly changed. This should have been renamed at it is not the same product. As one reviewer said "a shadow of its former self".

horribly sweet

2 stars

This is very sweet and very disappointing compared to all other Brewdog beer I have tasted. I would say it is more like an alcopop than an ale and not at all what I wanted.

Change of product, ABV from 6.5% to 5.1% !

1 stars

In our last order, Elvis Juice was 6.5% with a totally different taste obviously. So we re-ordered 6 pack of 4 cans, only to discover that it is now 5.1% and the new taste is disappointed. This change of product should be more visible on your website, we would have never bought so 24 cans if we knew it was not the same product as the one we ordered 2 months ago.

Really poor, nothing like the 'original' recipe. N

1 stars

Really poor, nothing like the 'original' recipe. Not for me any more.. Total disappointment.

Superb @ 6.5% now a poor shadow of its former self

1 stars

Garbage. Loved this beer at 6.5% but having purchased repeatedly as a repeat customer I find it's now suddenly been dumbed down to 5.1%. Will never buy again.

