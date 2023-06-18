We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sprite No Sugar Lemon - Lime Drink 6 X 250Ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon-Lime Flavour Soft Drink with Sweeteners
Sprite Zero Sugar Lemon and Lime great taste! A cool collision of lemon and lime flavor that delivers a crisp, clean taste. Perfectly transparent with 100% natural flavours. Cool refreshment, at home and on the go.Sprite: a clean, crisp, fresh-tasting lemon & lime drink for those who live intensely. 100% natural flavours, no sugar and no calories.Sprite Zero Sugar is a great sparkling fruit flavoured soft drink. A collision of refreshing, tasty lemon and lime flavour that delivers a crisp, clean flavour.
Sprite launched in 1961 in America and is currently enjoyed by millions of people across 190 countries, now also available in Sprite Zero Sugar. Sprite is well-known amongst fans for its crisp and refreshing lemon-lime taste. Sprite continues to stay true to its distinctive brand essence by providing a hit of refreshment while maintaining its edgy, straightforward, and cool personality.
Contains natural flavouringContains intense sweeteners
Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon-Lime Flavour100% natural lemon & lime flavourZero sugar and no caloriesWith refreshing thirst-quenching lemon & lime tasteSparkling soft refreshing drink100% Natural FlavoursNew Irresistible TasteSuitable for vegetariansSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 1500ML
Zero sugar and no calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Natural Lemon, Lime Flavourings

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

6 x 250ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

