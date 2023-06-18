Sprite No Sugar Lemon - Lime Drink 6 X 250Ml

Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon-Lime Flavour Soft Drink with Sweeteners

Sprite Zero Sugar Lemon and Lime great taste! A cool collision of lemon and lime flavor that delivers a crisp, clean taste. Perfectly transparent with 100% natural flavours. Cool refreshment, at home and on the go. Sprite: a clean, crisp, fresh-tasting lemon & lime drink for those who live intensely. 100% natural flavours, no sugar and no calories. Sprite Zero Sugar is a great sparkling fruit flavoured soft drink. A collision of refreshing, tasty lemon and lime flavour that delivers a crisp, clean flavour.

Sprite launched in 1961 in America and is currently enjoyed by millions of people across 190 countries, now also available in Sprite Zero Sugar. Sprite is well-known amongst fans for its crisp and refreshing lemon-lime taste. Sprite continues to stay true to its distinctive brand essence by providing a hit of refreshment while maintaining its edgy, straightforward, and cool personality.

Contains natural flavouring Contains intense sweeteners

Pack size: 1500ML

Zero sugar and no calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Natural Lemon, Lime Flavourings

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

6 x 250ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

